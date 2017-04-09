Wisconsin church cancels service as manhunt continues

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Sun Prairie church is closing its doors this weekend after police say a suspicious person walked in and asked unusual questions.
In a statement, Sun Prairie police said a man entered the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Thursday and asked questions about church services and practices, including inquiries about turning people away.
Police describe the subject as a white male in his late twenties to early thirties with brown hair and a goatee, wearing a green baseball hat and a dark green jacket. He left in a silver sedan with a missing hubcap on the front driver-side tire.
Sun Prairie police said as a manhunt for Joseph Jakubowski continues in Rock County, residents should stay alert and report anything out of the ordinary. Anyone with information on Jakubowski’s location should contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.