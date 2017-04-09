Wisconsin birch trees being axed by thieves

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- People with axes and chain saws are plundering parks, forests and private land in Wisconsin's Northwoods to cut down thousands of white birch trees.

Natural resources department warden David Zebro said that many of the trees are sold to decorate homes, businesses and weddings.

"It appears to be all market-driven," Zebro said. "The ornamental market people are paying a lot of money for these types of birch trees. We didn't see this type of issue a year or two ago, but it's certainly here now."

Five arrests have been made in Washburn County this past winter, including a man who admitted he was in the area to illegally cut down birch trees but decided instead to steal a generator from a cabin.

While it's legal to harvest trees in the state by property owners or people with permits, no one has permission to take the white birch.