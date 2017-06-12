Webster Ave. construction to impact hosptial traffic

GREEN BAY - A major construction project begins Monday June 12th, on S. Webster Avenue, in front of Bellin and H.S.H.S. St. Vincent hospitals.

Crews will be replacing utilities and pavement along Webster Avenue, causing some traffic lane and sidewalk closures. Webster will not close entirely during the project, but according to Bellin Health Maintenance Operations, the work will cause some disruptions for Bellin Health patients, visitors, employees and anyone who needs to access the hospital campus. People should allow extra time to get to appointments or to arrive to work.

"This is necessary work that will ultimately improve conditions for drivers and pedestrians along Webster Avenue," said Chris Lyga, Bellin Health Maintenance Operations team leader. "We are doing everything we can to limit inconvenience for those who access our hospital campus, and we thank them in advance for their patience as this project proceeds."

People needing access to Bellin are urged to avoid Webster Avenue and are asked to take S. Monroe Avenue to Porlier Street and access the hospital campus via S. Van Buren Street.

Anyone traveling from the east, north and south are advised to take S. Baird St./Libal St. to Eliza St to S. Van Buren St.

Hospital campus parking lots will remain open as usual during this time.

The project will be ongoing through the summer and is expected to finish early fall.