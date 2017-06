ERIN, Wis. -

U.S. Open practice rounds were delayed Tuesday at Erin Hills after dangerous weather moved through the area.

A strong line of storms going through southern Wisconsin forced the USGA to pull everyone off the course Tuesday morning.

Gates remained closed until the storm passes, but both the RED and BLUE spectator lots are open.

The USGA is warning spectators to plan for muddy conditions. Some areas of the course may be impassable Tuesday.