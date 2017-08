Waupaca County officials are asking for your help in locating 15-year-old Andrew Robinson of Tigerton.

They say Robinson was last seen on Wednesday august 9th, and believe he left home on his own.

A 1996 silver Toyota pickup truck is also missing. That truck has the license plate number ma-4507.

County officials also believe a handgun was stored in the truck.

If you have any information, please call the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.