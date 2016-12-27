Walker names new transportation secretary

12:26 PM, Dec 27, 2016

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -
Gov. Scott Walker has appointed a new transportation secretary as he gears up for a budget battle over how to pay for roads.
 
Walker announced Tuesday that he has appointed Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dave Ross to serve as secretary of the Department of Transportation. Ross replaces Mark Gottlieb, who plans to resign effective Jan. 6.
 
Walker's announcement didn't offer any explanation for Gottlieb's resignation. Walker spokesman Tom Evenson said in an email to The Associated Press that Gottlieb plans to retire.
 
Gottlieb's departure comes as the transportation budget faces a $1 billion shortfall. Walker has proposed delaying major projects and borrowing to pay for maintenance. Assembly Republicans have said everything should be considered, including raising the state' gas tax.
 

