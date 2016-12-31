Voting for Packers Fan Hall of Fame begins Sunday

Packers Fan Hall of Fame nominees have been selected. Fans can begin voting on Sunday, Jan. 1st.



This year there are six nominations from Wisconsin.

Packers fans were asked to nominate themselves or a friend for the honor. From those nominations, 10 finalists were selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.



This year’s 10 finalists are:



· John Powers – Savage, Minn.

· Rosemary Scheible – Wauwatosa, Wis.

· Kay Kuester Doran – Antigo, Wis.

· Karen Troyanek – LaCrosse, Wis.

· Carol Postulka – Pierre, S.D.

· Frank Lamping – Union Grove, Wis.

· LaNore Anderson – Thorp, Wis.

· Mike Sledz – Grayslake, Ill.

· George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.

· Terry Schwefel – Watertown, Wis.



Beginning Sunday, January 1, fans can vote online by visiting www.packers.com/FHOF or vote with a paper ballot by visiting the guest relations desk in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

The voting deadline is midnight, Jan. 31, 2017. Voters will be entered into a random drawing to win Packers merchandise.



The Packers Fan Hall of Fame winner will be announced in late February 2017. He or she will receive four club seats to a 2017 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2017 Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.



The honoree also will have his or her name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.