Visitation rights suspended at Oshkosh Correctional Institution due to inmate illness

OSHKOSH, Wis. - According to DOC spokesperson Tristan Cook, the Oshkosh Correctional Institution has seen a recent increase in inmate illness.

Cook says the Oshkosh Correctional Institution has "limited inmate movement" throughout the building to "minimize contact between inmates and allow inmates to recover before resuming normal operations."

Visitation rights have also been temporarily suspended due to the number of ill inmates.

Cook says this is all a part of DOC's efforts to mitigate the spread of illness.