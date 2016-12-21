UW-Madison course "The Problem of Whiteness" is causing controversy

UW-Madison is offering a new course next spring that's already causing controversy. It's called "The Problem of Whiteness," and it aims to, quote, "understand how whiteness is socially constructed and experienced in order to help dismantle white supremacy."

The course will be taught by Damian Sajnani, a Canadian who also raps under the stage name of Professor D.

Representative Dave Murphy of Greenville put out a statement saying, "I am extremely concerned that UW- Madison finds it appropriate to teach a course called 'The Problem of Whiteness' with the premise that white people are racist, and even more troubling, the course is taught by a self described international radical professor whose views are a slap in the face to the taxpayers who are expected to pay for this garbage."

The University responded to the criticism saying, "The course is a challenge and response to racism of all kinds."

Madison -