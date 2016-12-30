WGBA
Weather
All Sections
Weather
+
Closings
Alerts
Cameron's Weather Roadshow
Weather Kid of the Week
Live Cameras
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Videos
Watch NBC26 Live
Watch Showdown
News
+
Democracy 2016
Local
National
Avery Uncut
NBC26 Today
NBC26 Features
NBC26 Cares
Partners in Education
Wisconsin Tonight
Mad Dog and Merrill
Dont Waste Your Money
Videos
Submit News Tips
Mr. Food
Sports
+
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Brewers
Sports Showdown
About Us
+
TV Listing
NBC26 News Team
Contact Us
Jobs
Community Calendar
Military Greetings
Advertise with Us
Buy Local
Contests
Support
myNEW32
+
my programming
my movies
Sports Showdown
Contact Us
Current
24°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 26°
LO: 22°
HI: 31°
LO: 17°
HI: 30°
LO: 15°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
2
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 2:47PM CST expiring December 31 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Door, Marinette, Oconto
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 2:45PM CST expiring December 31 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Delta, Menominee
2
Weather Alerts
U.S. Coast Guard searches for plane that went missing over Lake Erie
WEWS
5:55 AM, Dec 30, 2016
Share Article
WEWS
WEWS
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
CLEVELAND - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing plane that took off from Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday night.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they received a report around 11:30 p.m. from air traffic control at Burke Lakefront Airport after they lost connection with the plane.
The U.S Coast Guard tells News 5 that the Cessna 525 went missing just 2 miles north of downtown Cleveland with six people believed to be on board.
A C-130 from the Canadian Royal Air Force along with a U.S Coast Guard helicopter from Detroit are searching the area just north of downtown Cleveland for any signs of the plane.
A 144-foot ice breaker from Detroit has also been dispatched to help with the search, according to the U.S Coast Guard.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story