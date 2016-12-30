U.S. Coast Guard searches for plane that went missing over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing plane that took off from Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday night.
 
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they received a report around 11:30 p.m. from air traffic control at Burke Lakefront Airport after they lost connection with the plane.
 
The U.S Coast Guard tells News 5 that the Cessna 525 went missing just 2 miles north of downtown Cleveland with six people believed to be on board.
 
A C-130 from the Canadian Royal Air Force along with a U.S Coast Guard helicopter from Detroit are searching the area just north of downtown Cleveland for any signs of the plane.
 
A 144-foot ice breaker from Detroit has also been dispatched to help with the search, according to the U.S Coast Guard.

