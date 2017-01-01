Two Menasha officers injured after man jumps on squad car

MENASHA, Wis-- A 25-year-old Kimberly man is being held at the Winnebago County Jail after jumping on a patrol car, injuring two Menasha officers.



It happened around 12:00 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Oak Street and Nicolet Boulevard.



Officers were called to the area for a disturbance involving a man jumping on a vehicle and attacking an individual.



The man, who had been drinking, charged at an occupied patrol car once it stopped in the roadway. He jumped on the windshield, causing significant damage. One officer was treated and released, and the other did not seek medical treatment for his injuries.





The suspect was checked at a local hospital before being taken to the Winnebago County Jail.



He will be referred on multiple charges.