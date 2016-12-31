Two cats die in Two Rivers house fire

TWO RIVERS, Wis-- Two cats are dead after a house fire.



It happened around 7:00 p.m. Friday at a upper-lower duplex in the 2500 block of Adams Street.



When firefighters arrived they found a fire in a second floor bathroom. The ceiling and walls were pulled to check for additional fire.



The fire was under control in about 45 minutes.



One woman living on the first floor, and one woman living on the second floor were able to escape. Two cats from the second floor died as a result of the fire. The tenant’s cat on the first floor was removed by the tenant. There were no other injuries.



There was significant damage to the second floor bathroom, smoke damage throughout the second floor, and water damage to both the first and second floors.



Damages are estimated around $40,000.



The Red Cross is providing assistance to the occupants.



The fire is still under investigation.