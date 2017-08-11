Two arrested at Packers preseason game vs. Eagles

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Two people were arrested at Thursday's preseason game between the Packers and Eagles at Lambeau Field, Green Bay Police said Friday.

Eight people were also ejected for misconduct violations. Green Bay Police did not provide any details about what those violations entailed.

The Packers beat the Eagles 24-9 in their first preseason game of the year. However, several Packers players were injured during the game.