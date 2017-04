UPDATE: All lanes are back open.

------------------------------------

NEAR MENASHA, WI -- A crash in Winnebago County is closing down lanes on I-41 near Menasha.

The Wisconsin DOT reported a traffic incident on I-41 NB/SB at Midway Road near Menasha.

It happened at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The DOT says the left lane of I-41 Northbound was expected to be closed for several hours.