TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. - The Brown County Sheriff's Office has identified the mother killed in Thursday's crash as Cara Klemm, 31, of Brillion.

Her three children, ages 1, 3 and 5, who were passengers in the vehicle, were transported from the scene via rescue squad, according to the sheriff's office. They were treated and later released from the hospital, deputies said.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on STH 32/57 at CTH Z/Hill Rd.

A 31-year-old woman didn't stop for a stop sign, according to the sheriff's office, and a semi-type dump truck hit her vehicle.

The dump truck went into the east ditch of STH 32/57 and rolled onto its driver’s side. The impact forced the eastbound car south on STH 32/57 where it came to rest on the east shoulder, according to sheriff's deputies.

Klemm was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, Allen Rasmussen Jr. of Gillett, was treated at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash.