"Time for change": Video appears to show Janesville manhunt suspect mailing manifesto to Trump

ROCK COUNTY - The manhunt continues for 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski —a Janesville man wanted for stealing firearms from a gun shop Tuesday.

“I was at the park yesterday and there’s officers driving through constantly,” Scott Franklin said.

“And just surveying everybody even if you’re not part of the situation,” he continued.

According to Franklin, dozens of armed officers surveilling his neighborhood is a sight unfamiliar to him. He said his community is on edge as law enforcement continues its search.

“I was kind of concerned myself for everybody else around me,” Franklin said.

“So, I’ve been opening up my windows and keeping an eye out to see if I see anybody,” he continued.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office confirms the FBI’s investigation into a 161-page manifesto written by Jakubowski. There is also cell phone footage of Jakubowski mailing the letter to President Donald Trump at the White House at what appears to be Janesville’s main post office.

The manifesto expresses his displeasure with the government, and in the video he is heard saying:

“Here we go guys. April 4th, 2017. It’s 5:43 See my name, address, all the stamps. Game time.”

Other residents are on alert as well, including Amy Van Horn, a Milton resident.

"I mean I feel safe with the community I live in, but I don't feel safe because there's a crazy man out there," she said.

Abby Duoss, a bartender, said, "Everybody was talking about it and people even left the bar because they didn't want to be out after 11 o'clock."

More than 150 local, state and federal officers have worked the case around the clock, and they've received more than 65 tips and searched about 12 locations so far.

Jakubowski is armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 1-800-Call-FBI or 608-757-7911.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that may lead to his arrest.

