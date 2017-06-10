The Triumph Mile starts the Bellin run weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis -

Festivities have started for the Bellin Run weekend with The Triumph Mile on Friday.

The race provides a chance for everyone to be a part of the race. These runners overcome adversity by taking on a tough challenge.

"We're trying to serve athletes with disabilities, give them the opportunity to experience the thrill of a road race," said myTeam Triumph Executive Director Christian Jensen.

Jensen said even though they aren't using their arms and legs in the same way other runners do, they still feel the thrill of crossing the finish line. He wants the community to see what it means to them.

"Ultimately to teach the community that the individuals really have the capability of doing something very special and they get a great reward out of that experience," Jensen said.

The Triumph Mile is organized by myTeam Triumph, a nonprofit athletic mentoring program for people with disabilities."

The participants are called captains and train for the one mile walk or run with an angel or supporter.

"It's not my first one and it won't be my last," said Desi Diehl.

She is a captain. Emily Lensmire is an angel.

"I love seeing their faces, their excitement,” Lensmire said. “They're so proud of themselves. It's fun for us to see them. All their hard work really pays off.”

These athletes took on a new challenge today and succeeded.

"All different needs and for many of them, it’s their first time taking on a mile," Jensen said.

The Triumph Mile raised $5,000 for My Team Triumph.