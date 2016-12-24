The Salvation Army strikes gold in Red Kettle Campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Salvation Army confirms that they have received at least 40 gold coins, breaking Green Bay's record for the largest single day donation in the organization's 125 year history.

----------

While counting Red Kettle Campaign donations on Thursday night, volunteers for The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay discovered 33 gold coins.

All of the coins are American Eagle, one ounce gold coins and each are estimated to be worth over $1,100.

Representatives from The Salvation Army say it's the largest single day donation in the organization's 125 year history.

The donation totals approximately $37,000.