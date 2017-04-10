Text-to-911 services now available in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. - Have an emergency but can't call 911? Now, in Brown County, you can text 911.

Text-to-911 services in Brown County started Monday.

While Brown County Public Safety encourages people to call 911, sometimes it is not an option, such as during an active shooter, hostage or battered spouse incidents.

In addition, it is helpful for those who are deaf and hard of hearing.

"By providing this next generation level of 911 services in Brown County, 911 are available to an even larger segment of our community," said Troy Streckenbach, Brown County Executive.

However, for greater location accuracy and to make it easier to gather information as Text-to-911 is implemented in Brown County, Public Safety is encouraging residents to call if you can't text.