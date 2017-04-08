Syria strikes: Site of chemical attack hit again

(CNN) - [Breaking news update, published at 8:19 a.m. ET]

The Syrian city of Khan Sheikhoun -- the site of Tuesday's chemical attack -- was hit by airstrikes on Friday and Saturday, according to two activists in the city and regional activist groups.

At least one woman was killed and three other people injured in Saturday's strike, two activists in Khan Sheikhoun said.

It wasn't immediately clear who conducted Friday's and Saturday's strikes.

[Original story, published at 7:12 a.m. ET]

A Russian frigate armed with cruise missiles was heading to the Mediterranean in an apparent show of force a day after the first direct military strike by the US against the Syrian regime.

Russian state media reported that the frigate, the Admiral Grigorovich, would call at a logistics base at Tartus, Syria. Russia also pledged to help strengthen Syria's air defenses after the US strike on the Shayrat airbase in western Syria.

The White House late Friday refused to say whether strike was a one-off action or part of a new strategy designed to hobble the military capabilities of President Bashar al-Assad. Nor would it say whether the US believed Assad should step down after the chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun that killed at least 80 people and injured dozens more on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he was "disappointed" but "not surprised" by Russia's condemnation of the strike as a violation of international law.

Article by CNN.