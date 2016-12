VILLAGE OF SOMERS -

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says suspected human remains were found on the shore of Lake Michigan on Wednesday.

Deputies were lead to the 1100 block of Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers by an individual who found the remains while walking in the area.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department along with the Village of Somers Fire Department recovered the remains.