Student hit by car in Kaukauna while riding bike to school

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - A Park Community Charter School student was struck by a car while riding her bike to school Monday, according to the school's principal. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The accident happened on a side street near Park Community Charter School, Ken Kortens, Park Community Charter School Principal, said.

Parademics and Kaukauna Police responded, and the student was conscious and alert at the scene.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A counselor and school social worker were available to students to provide additional support Monday.

The student's family expressed appreciation for the school's support during this difficult time.