TOWN OF OMRO, Wis. - One person is dead after a semi truck vs passenger van collision took place in the Town of Omro, according to authorities.

No passengers were in either of the vehicles.

Witnesses say the passenger van suddenly swerved into the lane.

Officials have pronounced the male driver of the van dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not taken to the hospital, according to reports.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the incident at this time.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office confirms Highway 21 is closed between Leonard Point Road and Sand Pit Road.

STH 21 is closed between Leonard Point Rd and Sand Pit road due to a serious crash. Plan alternate route. — Winnebago County SO (@WCSO_Wisconsin) January 4, 2017

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident took place at 11:56 a.m.

Lanes are expected to be closed for at least 2 hours, according to WisDOT.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

