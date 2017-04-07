Speaker Paul Ryan issues statement on Syrian airstrikes

WASHINGTON - House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) issued the following statement on Syria:

"Earlier this week the Assad regime murdered dozens of innocent men, women, and children in a barbaric chemical weapons attack. Tonight the United States responded. This action was appropriate and just. These tactical strikes make clear that the Assad regime can no longer count on American inaction as it carries out atrocities against the Syrian people. Resolving the years-long crisis in Syria is a complex task, but Bashar al-Assad must be held accountable and his enablers must be persuaded to change course. I look forward to the administration further engaging Congress in this effort."