Snowmobile trails close in Manitowoc County

UPDATE: All trails in Manitowoc County are closed as of 6 a.m. Dec. 22 because of warm temperatures and rain forecasts.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI – A few of the snowmobile trails are now open in Manitowoc County.

According to the Manitowoc County Park Department Director, trail sections 1, 4, 5 and 6 opened at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Section 2 is closed.

Conditions for the open trails are listed as poor to fair and partially groomed. Plowed fields are rough with some slushy areas.

You are advised to use caution when using the trails.

County leaders say you should stay off of waterways, standing water, swampy areas, lakes and rivers.

Watch out for groomers on the trails.

