Small fire breaks out in Valders High School art room

VALDERS, Wis. - School will be held as normal Wednesday at Valders High School after a small fire broke out inside the art room Tuesday evening.

The fire started near the kiln area in the high school art room, according to the fire chief. It didn't spread to any other part of the school.

There is no structural damage to the school, and only minimal damage caused to a shelf in the kiln room.

The fire department ventilated smoke from the building.

No one was hurt. There were two administrators in the building at the time of the fire, but the fire alarm alerted first responders.

Eight departments responded.