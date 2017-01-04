Silver Alert: Search for Missing Beloit Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Beloit man. Stuart Austin was last seen Tuesday morning at 9:00 in the Town of Beloit.

He is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

Austin was last seen wearing a tan jacket, gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

He is believed to be driving a beige 2013 Lincoln MKS with Wisconsin plates 308-FCL. There is also a Wounded Warrior Project sticker on the back of that vehicle.

Austin has a daily routine that includes visiting Mt. Olivet Cemetery and visiting with friends. Anyone with information on where Stuart Austin could be is asked to call the Town of Beloit Police Department.