MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old Milwaukee man.

Edward Piechocki was last seen leaving his home on foot around 8 a.m. Tuesday and has not returned.

Piechocki is described as 5'7' weighing 140 pounds.

He has gray hair on the sides and balding on top.

If you see this missing man, contact police.