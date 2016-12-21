Sheboygan Police release photos of men involved in gas station theft

Sheboygan Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in a theft from the Citgo gas station, 3715 Washington Ave. No weapon was displayed and no threats were made.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime should contact the Sheboygan Police Department, 920-459-3333 or Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 1-877-CUF-THEM.



At 1:31 a.m. Tuesday, two men entered the Citgo gas station and purchased one item. It is believed they planned on stealing from the clerk but a citizen entered and thwarted the initial attempt. A short time later, the two subjects re-entered the Citgo and went directly to the clerk asking to purchase an item. At one point, one of the subjects grabbed an undetermined amount of money from the register before both men fled on foot in an easterly direction.



A possible suspect vehicle is described as a 2001-2006 purple Dodge Stratus as one was observed in the area by a witness, according to police.