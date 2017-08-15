Sheboygan Police investigating bank robbery

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

On Monday just before 4:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at the Union One Credit Union at 2122 Superior Avenue.

Employees told officers a man came into the bank and demanded money, but did not show a weapon.

The suspect is described as a white man between 6' and 6'2". He also has a graying goatee and can be seen in the security photos above.

He did not hurt anyone, police said.

If you have any information, call Sheboygan police at (920) 459-3333.