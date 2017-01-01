WGBA
Sheboygan Police Department working to identify robbery suspect
Brittany Gajewski
7:17 AM, Jan 1, 2017
Courtesy: Sheboygan Police Department
Courtesy: Sheboygan Police Department
Courtesy: Sheboygan Police Department
Courtesy: Sheboygan Police Department
Courtesy: Sheboygan Police Department
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SHEBOYGAN Wis-- The Sheboygan Police Department is hoping to identify a suspect in a gas station robbery.
Officers were called to a gas station in the 1200 block of Union Avenue around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday to investigate an alleged robbery.
Police say a man entered the store, and eventually displayed a knife and asked for money. The suspect took money from the register, then fled the area.
The attendant was not injured.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who might recognize the man in the picture, is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.
Read Full Story