Sheboygan Falls girl who died in fire given Carnegie medal for heroism

A Sheboygan Falls girl who died saving the life of her sister, and tried to to save the life of two brothers in January, has been given a national medal for heroism.

Eleven-year-old Natalie Martin was given the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission in Pittsburgh's award for extraordinary civilian heroism.

As stated on their website, the medal is "given to those who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others."

Natalie was one of four awardees who died in the performance of their heroic acts.

Natalie and her 10-year-old brother, Ben, died at Children's Hospital in suburban Milwaukee. Seven-year-old Carter Maki died at a Sheboygan hospital the night of the fire Jan. 26.