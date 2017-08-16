Sheboygan bank robbery suspect arrested

Marisa DeCandido
9:00 PM, Aug 15, 2017
10:39 PM, Aug 15, 2017

The man suspected of robbing a Sheboygan bank Monday has been arrested. Police arrested a 47-year-old Sheboygan man who they believe is the suspect from the robbery at UnitedOne Credit Union from August 14.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The man suspected of robbing a Sheboygan bank Monday has been arrested.

Police arrested a 47-year-old Sheboygan man who they believe is the suspect from the robbery at UnitedOne Credit Union on August 14.

Bank employees said the man came into the bank just before 4:45 p.m. Monday and demanded money, but did not display a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

