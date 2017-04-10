Seventh person indicted for oxycodone-related charges

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A seventh person has been indicted in federal court for oxycodone-related charges.

Serena Johnson, 34, of Lac Du Flambeau has been indicted as a co-conspirator. She, along with six other people, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

The original indictment named Lance Bruette, 34, of Minocqua, Orvin Kay, 57, of Milwaukee, Frank Lawrence, 38, of Saint Germain, Mitchell Plantikow, 29, of Woodruff, Troy Plantikow, 52, of Woodruff and Lacey Stanick, 31, of Woodruff, Wisconsin as the defendants.



According to the criminal complaint filed against Orvin Kay, certain members of the conspiracy who resided in Northern Wisconsin would drive to Milwaukee and pick up hundreds of oxycodone 30 mg pills per week from Orvin Kay. They would then distribute those oxycodone pills to individual users, as well as co-conspirators who would sell the pills to other individuals.

The maximum penalty for all of the charges is 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

The following agencies are participating in the investigation: the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office; the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office; the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration – Milwaukee (Tactical Diversion Squad); the Minocqua Police Department and the Rhinelander Police Department.