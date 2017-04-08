Search for 3 armed and dangerous people in Marinette County

UPDATE 7:20 a.m.: Marinette County Sheriff's deputies say they are searching for 3 people they're considering armed and very dangerous.

At this time officials say the scene is still active.

They're searching for two males dressed in dark clothing and a heavy set female.

Deputies say the 3 suspects are possibly armed with a long gun and should be considered very dangerous.

The vehicle the suspects were driving crashed near Twin Bridge Park and they fled on foot, according to deputies.

Call 911 if you see anyone in the area matching the description.

------------------------------------------------

MARINETTE COUNTY, WI -- Marinette County Dispatch confirmed to NBC26 the Sheriff's Department is searching for two subjects who they consider armed and dangerous.

Officials say an alert has been sent out to people living in the area of concern.

A civil emergency message was issued at 4:55 a.m. saying authorities are looking for two people near Parkway Road and County Road X near Twin Bridge Park in the Town of Stephenson.

Authorities are asking people to avoid travel through that area until further notice

The situation is ongoing at this time.

NBC26 is working to get more information and will bring you more details as they become available.