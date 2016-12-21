Schneider donation puts gifts under the tree

NEW LONDON, Wis - The employees at Schneider National gave the gift of Christmas in a drop-off event Tuesday.

Each boy at Rawhide was adopted by a Schneider National employee to purchase their wish list of Christmas gifts.

Those at Rawhide say today's event created life-long memories. John Solberg, the director at Rawhide, says "For many of our guys they don't have really great memories at Christmas."

The donation is part of the Plentiful Project run by Rawhide. For more information, visit their GoFundMe page.