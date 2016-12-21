Salvation Army in State of Emergency

Salvation Army Chapters around Northeast Wisconsin say they are in a state of emergency as they try to reach their goal for the Red Kettle Campaign. In Manitowoc, the salvation army has less than one-third of its goal of $150,000. It’s similar around the state; the organization believes the bitter cold weather may have contributed to fewer donations this year.

The money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign is used to support programs throughout the year, "If we don't make our goal it could affect our shelter, our feeding programs, it could hurt a lot of folks who are in great need," said Major David Minks.

The Red Kettle Campaign runs through December 24th.