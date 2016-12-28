Salvation Army Christmas Campaign nears $1 million goal

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is nearing their 2016 Christmas Campaign goal of $1,000,000, but they say they still need one final push.

With just a few days to go in December, The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay claims they need an additional $10,000 to reach their campaign goal.

The Christmas Campaign kicked off on November 10 and continues through January 31.

"This Christmas Campaign has shown the generosity and care of the Green Bay community; it has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Major Bob Mueller, Greater Green Bay Coordinator for The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army says the campaign has been highlighted by various acts of generosity.

In late December, a record of 40 gold coins, each valued at $1,130, were placed in Red Kettles throughout Green Bay.

On top of that, quarterback Aaron Rodgers matched all donations during the Packers signing promotion which brought in $38,018.66. Rodger's donation brought the total up to $78,037.32.

Additional support came from Match Day partners, including Associated Bank, Broadway Automotive, The Green Bay Packers, Schneider, Wisconsin Public Service Foundation, TweetGarot, PepsiCo, and the Green Bay Police Department.

"We're very, very close to hitting our goal, and I know this community will step up and push us over the top," said Mueller.

The Salvation Army says funds raised through the Christmas Campaign will stay in the Greater Green Bay Area and support social service programs of The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay throughout the year.