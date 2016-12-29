Resch Center adds Sensory Safety Zone to more events

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Resch Center is fulfilling a promise to customers to bring back their Sensory Safe Zone.

The PMI Entertainment Group, the management company of the Resch Center, says the Sensory Safe Zone is geared towards families with loved ones of any age who may be on the autism spectrum or have another emotional or mental disorder.

This area offers therapeutic toys, blankets and noise cancelling headphones to help these individuals decompress without leaving the venue in the hopes they will be able to return to their seats.

There is no fee to use the Sensory Safe Zone and it can be accessed at any time.