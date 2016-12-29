Request to FDA to enforce milk definition

A group of 32 representatives, including 6 from Wisconsin, are sending a letter to the FDA asking them to enforce the definition of milk.

Right now, the definition requires it to be 'obtained by milking a cow.'

Dairy represents more than $40 billion of Wisconsin's economy and milk has been losing market share to variety of drinks.

Some people in the dairy industry want the FDA to stop plant based products like soy, almond and rice from being labeled as milk, saying it doesn't meet the definition.