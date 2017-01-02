Republicans dominate for the first time in nearly half a century

For the first time in nearly half a century, Republicans in 2017 will control the Wisconsin Legislature, the governor's office and the presidency.

Wisconsin legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker are practically giddy at the prospect of working closely with President-elect Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Janesville, and Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus, who used to run the state Republican Party.

It's the first time since Richard Nixon was president and Warren Knowles was governor, in 1970, that Republicans have had such a stranglehold on power in the state and country. Conservatives also have a 5-2 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, providing the GOP a backstop against legal challenges to their policies.

Walker has already reached out to Trump with a wish list of ways to strengthen the state's power.

