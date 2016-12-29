Quarry owner unhappy with tweaks to burial site laws

A quarry owner isn't happy with changes a legislative study committee wants to make to burial site protections.

Robert Shea, president of Wingra Stone and Redi-Mix, wants to mine Ho-Chunk Nation burial mounds located within a Wingra quarry in Dane County. He needs a permit since the mounds are in the state historical society's burial sites catalog; the tribe is fighting him in court.

Legislative leaders formed a committee to revise burial site protections. The panel finalized a bill last week that would require the historical society director to consider evidence to catalog a site and allow property owners to fight a cataloging decision in hearings.

Shea, who sat on the committee, released a letter Thursday saying the changes don't go nearly far enough and weaken property rights.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -