Quarry owner unhappy with tweaks to burial site laws

Associated Press
2:00 PM, Dec 29, 2016
2 hours ago

A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle
Copyright Getty Images
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -
A quarry owner isn't happy with changes a legislative study committee wants to make to burial site protections.
 
Robert Shea, president of Wingra Stone and Redi-Mix, wants to mine Ho-Chunk Nation burial mounds located within a Wingra quarry in Dane County. He needs a permit since the mounds are in the state historical society's burial sites catalog; the tribe is fighting him in court.
 
Legislative leaders formed a committee to revise burial site protections. The panel finalized a bill last week that would require the historical society director to consider evidence to catalog a site and allow property owners to fight a cataloging decision in hearings.
 
Shea, who sat on the committee, released a letter Thursday saying the changes don't go nearly far enough and weaken property rights.
 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top