Pulaski High School band marches in the Tournament of Roses Parade

The Pulaski Marching Band performed today in Pasadena, California during the Tournament of the Roses Parade.

The high school band also got a shout out on social media from Today Show anchors Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

Pulaski high school redRiders pic.twitter.com/nePebKTAc2 — Al Roker (@alroker) January 2, 2017

Pulaski was just one of 19 marching bands from across the globe chosen to take part in the prestigious event.