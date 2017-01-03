Pulaski High School band marches in the Tournament of Roses Parade

Cloudy
Photo: Pulaski Music Boosters
The Pulaski Marching Band performed today in Pasadena, California during the Tournament of the Roses Parade.
The high school band also got a shout out on social media from Today Show anchors Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.
Pulaski red raiders!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/s7lKtJvYPX— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 2, 2017
Pulaski high school redRiders pic.twitter.com/nePebKTAc2— Al Roker (@alroker) January 2, 2017
Pulaski was just one of 19 marching bands from across the globe chosen to take part in the prestigious event.