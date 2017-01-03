Pulaski High School band marches in the Tournament of Roses Parade

Photo: Pulaski Music Boosters

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Pulaski Marching Band performed today in Pasadena, California during the Tournament of the Roses Parade. 

The high school band also got a shout out on social media from Today Show anchors Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. 

Pulaski was just one of 19 marching bands from across the globe chosen to take part in the prestigious event. 

 

 

