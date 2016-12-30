Preventing New Year's Eve drunk driving

GREEN BAY - This weekend millions of people will ring in the New Year with family and friends.

In 2015, 10,265 people died in drunk driving crashes, that's up 3.2% from 2014, according to the Department of Transportation.

A recent survey by AAA found 53% of drivers, who admit to getting behind the wheel within hour of having multiple drunks, do so after leaving a bar or tavern. 38% of drivers will do the same after leaving a private residence.

The survey also discovered that party hosts have a big influence on would-be impaired drivers with nearly 4 in 10 respondents saying they would be less likely to drink and drive if a friend or family member encouraged them not to.

AAA offered some tips to keep in mind if you're hosting a celebration this weekend.

-Encourage carpooling, you can always offer designated drivers a small gift.

-Don't force alcoholic drinks on your guests, you can serve a variety of drinks with some non-alcoholic drinks as well.

-Have guests turn in their keys at the door when they arrive.

-If you have an impaired guest who won't listen, have them sleep over or drive them home yourself.

Some local police departments are offering safe rides home for free.

They include the Neenah Police Department.

Neenah Police will offer a safe ride home at no charge for pick-ups from Neenah licensed businesses.

The taxi will be available from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. If you wish to use the service, call the driver, Tim, directly at (920) 716-0359. If that number fails, you can call the company dispatch at (920) 734-4545