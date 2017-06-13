President Trump talks health care upon arrival in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - It did not take long for President Trump to get to business upon his arrival in Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon.

Just after getting out of Air Force One and being greeted by Governor Scott Walker, President Trump addressed reporters at the Milwaukee airport on the topic of health care.

President Trump expressed his disappointment in the current Affordable Care Act put in place by the Obama administration.

He introduced two military families he said were greatly impacted by President Obama's health care plan. Both of the families saw their premiums double and are now paying as much as a quarter of their monthly income on health care insurance, according to President Trump.

"He and his wife Tammy were forced onto Obamacare change in 2015, and like countless others they were shocked to learn that they couldn't keep their doctors, they couldn't keep their plan as promised," President Trump told reporters Tuesday.

President Trump said his administration and the senate are working on a solution to make health care affordable.

After his remarks at the airport, President Trump visited Waukesha County Technical College to discuss apprenticeship programs. He later planned to attend a private fundraiser for Governor Walker before leaving Wisconsin.