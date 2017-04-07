Prayer service for shooting victim Karen Barclay sees hundreds come to mourn

In Rothschild Thursday night, a prayer service honoring the life of Karen Barclay saw hundreds come to St. Mark's Catholic church to pay respects.

Barclay was one of two victims killed at Marathon Savings Bank by shooting suspect, 45-year-old Nangmy Vang.

Four people, including a police officer, were killed two weeks ago in the shooting.

Since then, Vang, who was shot by police, has died from his injuries.