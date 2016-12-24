APPLETON -

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a plane carrying the Minnesota Vikings slid off of a taxiway at Appleton International Airport.

The Minnesota Vikings also confirmed that they were aboard the plane.

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

Appleton International Airport officials say the accident happened at 6:30 p.m. when a rear wheel of the plane left the taxiway as it was traveling to the gate.

Approx 6:30pm Delta #8867 carrying Minnesota Vikings team had a rear wheel leave the taxiway en route to arrival gate. — Appleton Airport (@ATWairport) December 24, 2016

No injuries were reported.

The flight landed safely. No injuries reported. Airport personnel now working to get people off the aircraft. — Appleton Airport (@ATWairport) December 24, 2016

Deputies say the plane was going slowly at the time.

Sports Reporter Chris Long of KSTP-TV tweeted that the plane was carrying the Minnesota Vikings team.

#Vikings DB Anthony Harris says team plane slid off Appleton runway, went into grass, tire sank into grass. Team currently stuck on plane. — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) December 24, 2016

The Vikings are playing the Packers at noon on Christmas Eve at Lambeau Field.