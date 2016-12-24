Vikings team plane slides off taxiway at Appleton International Airport

6:18 PM, Dec 23, 2016
11:00 PM, Dec 23, 2016

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a plane carrying the Minnesota Vikings slid off of a taxiway at Appleton International Airport.

The Minnesota Vikings also confirmed that they were aboard the plane.

Appleton International Airport officials say the accident happened at 6:30 p.m. when a rear wheel of the plane left the taxiway as it was traveling to the gate.

No injuries were reported. 

Deputies say the plane was going slowly at the time.

Sports Reporter Chris Long of KSTP-TV tweeted that the plane was carrying the Minnesota Vikings team.

The Vikings are playing the Packers at noon on Christmas Eve at Lambeau Field.

