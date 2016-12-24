Cloudy
HI: 36°
LO: 27°
HI: 37°
LO: 24°
HI: 38°
LO: 20°
Vikings plane skids off taxiway
The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a plane carrying the Minnesota Vikings slid off of a taxiway at Appleton International Airport.
The Minnesota Vikings also confirmed that they were aboard the plane.
While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016
While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane.
Appleton International Airport officials say the accident happened at 6:30 p.m. when a rear wheel of the plane left the taxiway as it was traveling to the gate.
Approx 6:30pm Delta #8867 carrying Minnesota Vikings team had a rear wheel leave the taxiway en route to arrival gate.— Appleton Airport (@ATWairport) December 24, 2016
Approx 6:30pm Delta #8867 carrying Minnesota Vikings team had a rear wheel leave the taxiway en route to arrival gate.
No injuries were reported.
The flight landed safely. No injuries reported. Airport personnel now working to get people off the aircraft.— Appleton Airport (@ATWairport) December 24, 2016
The flight landed safely. No injuries reported. Airport personnel now working to get people off the aircraft.
Deputies say the plane was going slowly at the time.
Sports Reporter Chris Long of KSTP-TV tweeted that the plane was carrying the Minnesota Vikings team.
#Vikings DB Anthony Harris says team plane slid off Appleton runway, went into grass, tire sank into grass. Team currently stuck on plane.— Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) December 24, 2016
#Vikings DB Anthony Harris says team plane slid off Appleton runway, went into grass, tire sank into grass. Team currently stuck on plane.
The Vikings are playing the Packers at noon on Christmas Eve at Lambeau Field.