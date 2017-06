Washington, D.C. - The Pentagon released a statement on a strike operation on against al-Shabaab in Somalia. The strike was conducted Sunday 2:00 a.m. eastern time around 185 miles from Mogadishu.

"The U.S. conducted this operation in coordination with its regional partners as direct response to al-Shabaab actions , including recent attacks on Somali forces," said Dana White, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson.

The strike was conducted with the authority of the president in March, 2017.