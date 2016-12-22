Partners in Education: The Giving Tree

Inside the Howard-Suamico School District Giving Tree Santa’s elves are making sure there are gifts under the Christmas Tree..

“It's part of a program through Howard-Suamico School District to make sure that their families and students needs are taken care of ...

"All of our families are working families trying your hardest but you can always make ends meet especially all of this at Christmas time,” said Giving Tree Board Member Lynn Schlag

Through community, school and business donations; the Giving Tree Holiday Store offers low income families in the district the opportunity to pick out gifts for their children.

"They can get a whole bag of gifts for $5 for their family," said Schlag.

More than 200 families are expected to buy presents at the event this year, "Your able to feel a part of that holiday spirit by being able to get that special gift that you know your son or daughter would love,” said Schlag.

The money generated is used to help stock the giving tree food pantry open to school district families all year. Students at Bay View Middle School hosting a food drive before Christmas break to help keep the pantry shelves stocked. “A lot of times kids who have all these things take it for granted,” said Courtney Rousch. “If you can put a meal in front of someone who normally doesn't have a meal it’s all worthwhile."

The lessons learned through the Giving Tree leaving a lasting impression on students.

.