GREEN BAY, Wis. - A 10-year-old girl's dedication to her classmates won her the chance to be front and center Thursday at Lambeau Field.

Hannah Demille was selected as the Packers Kick-Off Kid through Shopko's "Kids Making a Difference" program after raising money at her elementary school for her classmates in need.

"I'm just excited to go out on the field becaue not many kids get to do that," Hannah said.

With the help of her principal, Hannah planned a coin drive. The $400 raised will help families in her district with back to school needs.

"I don't think it's fair that kids don't enough money to purchase that," she explained.

Hannah's generosity came as no surprise to her family, and they were there Thursday to cheer her on from the stands at Lambeau.

"We have goosebumps, so I don't know what she's feeling," said her father Dan Demille. "It's pretty wild, the butterflies are kicking in and it's really going to be exciting to see her on the field with all the players."

